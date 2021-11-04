He orders a Pixel 6 and receives a Pixel 6 Pro, thanks Google!

An American buyer ordered a standard Pixel 6 from Google. To his surprise, the user received a Pixel 6 Pro instead of the ordered smartphone. The icing on the cake, the brand authorized him to keep the phone.

It often happens that a user who orders an item online does not receive his package. Sometimes a malicious individual steals the contents of the box during the transport. In some cases, the item ordered is replaced by an innocuous item. We recently reported the case of a user who received a bottle of water instead of a PS5. A few months earlier, a Belgian internet user received an Archos smartphone at € 59 instead of the iPhone XS ordered.

On the other hand, it is rarer for the device ordered to be replaced by a more high-end edition of it. Yet this is what happened to a user of the social network Reddit. In a post that went live on Wednesday, November 3, he explains that he received a Pixel 6 Pro instead of the standard Pixel 6 he bought.

Luckily: Google allows it to keep the Pixel 6 Pro sent in error

When receiving the package, the Internet user noticed that the box had been destroyed. “Inside there were 2 boxes, one for the Pixel 6 in the colorway I ordered and one for a Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6’s box was torn, with nothing inside, but the Pro’s box was closed with all of the contents inside ”, explains the user. Ultimately, the ordered smartphone was replaced by a more expensive version for no apparent reason.





“I would be happy to go Pro, but will I be able to make any warranty claims? Would anyone other than Google be penalized if I keep it? On the other hand, if I bring this to Google’s attention, do you think they’ll send it back to me? ”, asked the Internet user.

To be sure, the Internet user entered in contact with Google customer service. The Mountain View giant did not ask it to return the Pixel 6 Pro. On the contrary, the brand allowed him to configure the smartphone. Although an incident report has been opened, it appears the buyer got a Pixel 6 Pro for the price of a Pixel 6.

