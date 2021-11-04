Henry Ruggs was driving 251 km / h before the accident

Hours after the terrible accident he was responsible for, Henry Ruggs appeared in Nevada court. The charges against the now ex-Raiders receiver are driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and excessive speeding. He faces up to 26 years in prison under state law.

The prosecutor said Ruggs was traveling 251 km / h two seconds before the crash and was 204 km / h when the airbags deployed in his vehicle. The player crashed into a Toyota in which was a woman and her dog who died in the accident. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.161%, more than double the legal limit allowed in Nevada. A loaded weapon was also found in the vehicle according to the prosecutor. The total therefore for this young player with a promising career but whose future now looks bleak.





The bond was set at $ 150,000 with strict conditions including home confinement, electronic surveillance, ban on alcohol, driving and passport surrender. Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction for impaired driving causing death. And it is a long sentence that now incurs Ruggs. The next court appearance is scheduled for November 10.