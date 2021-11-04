Here is the list of the 60 Xiaomi smartphones already compatible with the beta

Xiaomi is working on porting Android 12 to a large part of its installed fleet of smartphones. About sixty models are concerned and most have already reached the test phase. Here is the full list with Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco, as well as a list of models that did not pass the testing phase.
We discovered Android 12 with Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both smartphones have been tested in our columns and on our YouTube channel in recent days. We discovered the new interface Material You, as well as the new ergonomic elements of notifications, buttons and menus. An experience that is both rich and accessible.
Obviously, this experience is one of the many offered by smartphone manufacturers. Android 12 will obviously serve as the basis for many custom ROMs, such as ColorOS at Oppo, Magic UI at Honor, Funtouch at Vivo or even … MIUI at Xiaomi. For several months, we have been reporting in our columns a provisional list of Mi, Redmi and Poco that will benefit from an update to Android 12 and the next version of MIUI.
Here is the list of all Xiaomi models tested under Android 12
The last list dates from July 2021. Here is a new one, published by the Xiaomiui site. It has more than sixty different names, divided between the Mid, the Redmi and the Poco. Unlike the previous list, the models of the Blackshark brand are not present in this list. They were all from Blackshark 3. Finally, note that the list includes international and Chinese models.
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Civi, 11T, 11T Pro
- Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite NE
- Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Zoom, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 10i, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10S, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G Zoom
- Mi MIX Fold
- Mi Note 10, 10 Pro, 10 Lite
- Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G
Redmi
- Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro +, K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30, K30 Ultra, K30 5G, K30i 5G, K30 Pro, K30S Ultra, K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi 10, 10X 5G, 10X Pro
- Redmi 9T, 9 Power
- Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro +
- Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10T, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 9S, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 5G, Note 9T, Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
Poco
- Poco F3, F3 GT, F2 Pro
- Poco X2, X3, X3 NFC, X3 Pro, X3 GT
- Poco M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro 5G
- Poco C3
Finally, here is the list of terminals that should not go under Android 12. Some were present in the list of July 2021. The tests have, it seems, not been conclusive.
- Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro
- Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu
- Redmi K20, K20 Pro, K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi Note 8, 8T, 8 Pro
- Redmi note 9
- Redmi 9, 9A, 9AT, 9i, 9C, 9 Prime
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Poco C3
- Poco M2, M2 Reloaded
