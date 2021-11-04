Here is the list of the 60 Xiaomi smartphones already compatible with the beta

Xiaomi is working on porting Android 12 to a large part of its installed fleet of smartphones. About sixty models are concerned and most have already reached the test phase. Here is the full list with Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco, as well as a list of models that did not pass the testing phase.

We discovered Android 12 with Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both smartphones have been tested in our columns and on our YouTube channel in recent days. We discovered the new interface Material You, as well as the new ergonomic elements of notifications, buttons and menus. An experience that is both rich and accessible.

Obviously, this experience is one of the many offered by smartphone manufacturers. Android 12 will obviously serve as the basis for many custom ROMs, such as ColorOS at Oppo, Magic UI at Honor, Funtouch at Vivo or even … MIUI at Xiaomi. For several months, we have been reporting in our columns a provisional list of Mi, Redmi and Poco that will benefit from an update to Android 12 and the next version of MIUI.





Here is the list of all Xiaomi models tested under Android 12

The last list dates from July 2021. Here is a new one, published by the Xiaomiui site. It has more than sixty different names, divided between the Mid, the Redmi and the Poco. Unlike the previous list, the models of the Blackshark brand are not present in this list. They were all from Blackshark 3. Finally, note that the list includes international and Chinese models.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi, 11T, 11T Pro

Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite NE

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Zoom, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 10i, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10S, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G Zoom

Mi MIX Fold

Mi Note 10, 10 Pro, 10 Lite

Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro +, K40 Gaming

Redmi K30, K30 Ultra, K30 5G, K30i 5G, K30 Pro, K30S Ultra, K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi 10, 10X 5G, 10X Pro

Redmi 9T, 9 Power

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro +

Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10T, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9S, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 5G, Note 9T, Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Poco

Poco F3, F3 GT, F2 Pro

Poco X2, X3, X3 NFC, X3 Pro, X3 GT

Poco M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro 5G

Poco C3

Finally, here is the list of terminals that should not go under Android 12. Some were present in the list of July 2021. The tests have, it seems, not been conclusive.

Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro

Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20, K20 Pro, K20 Pro Premium

Redmi Note 8, 8T, 8 Pro

Redmi note 9

Redmi 9, 9A, 9AT, 9i, 9C, 9 Prime

Redmi 10X 4G

Poco C3

Poco M2, M2 Reloaded

Source: Xiaomiui