here is the map of the affected regions

Bronchiolitis continues to gain ground in France. The disease is now actively circulating in almost the entire metropolis, with 12 out of 13 regions in the epidemic phase. Only Corsica is currently in the pre-epidemic phase.

According to Public Health France, the surveillance indicators concerning this respiratory disease which affects babies continue their “sharp increase”, in particular “in children under 2 years”. During the week of October 25, among the 4,189 patients of this age group received in the emergency room for bronchiolitis, 90% (3,777) were less than one year old and 33% (1,395) were hospitalized. The majority of these hospitalizations (92%) involved children under one year of age.

Among the French regions, Brittany is the latest to have crossed the epidemic threshold concerning bronchiolitis. Common and highly contagious, this disease causes coughing and difficult, rapid, wheezing and wheezing. It may in some cases require a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization, but most of the time bronchiolitis remains benign with adequate care.





The epidemic is particularly strong this winter because the confinements and barrier measures put in place to fight Covid-19 have helped block all viruses, including the one responsible for bronchiolitis. Less infected than usual, children are also less immune and therefore more vulnerable.

The same phenomenon could also be observed with other winter viruses, such as influenza or gastroenteritis. In an attempt to limit their circulation, the government launched the annual flu vaccination campaign ten days ago and continues to encourage the French to continue with barrier gestures.