Herrera, Marquinhos, Donnarumma, the images of the tensions and confusion of the end of the match

PSG conceded a draw on the lawn of Leipzig on Wednesday, in the Champions League (2-2). The Parisians are equalized in the last moments on a penalty conceded by Presnel Kimpembe. Enough to generate a lot of electricity at the Red Bull Arena.

An awkwardness that costs a lot of money. By collapsing on the back of Christopher Nkunku in the penalty area, Presnel Kimpembe deprived PSG of a victory on the field of Leipzig, Wednesday in the Champions League (2-2). The uncontrolled intervention of the Parisian defender was sanctioned with a penalty, which Dominik Szoboszlai was responsible for transforming (92nd) …

Donnarumma’s frustration yellow

At first, the central referee does not whistle for a fault, but his assistants in charge of the VAR invite him to view the images at the edge of the pitch. Mr. Ekberg then reviewed his judgment and awarded the penalty to Leipzig. A decision very badly experienced by the players of the capital, who come to protest in numbers around the Swedish official, like Achraf Hakimi, Danilo, Kylian Mbappé, Ander Herrera or Marquinhos. Kimpembe himself tries to plead his case. In vain. Gianluigi Donnaruma even gets a yellow card for expressing his frustration.

Gianluigi Donnarumma © Icon

Beginning of confusion with Herrera

The last moments then take place in an electric atmosphere. With a few skirmishes on the lawn of the Red Bull Arena. Ander Herrera comes to prevent Peter Gulacsi from clearing a ball. Enough to cause the anger of Amadou Haidara and Mohamed Simakan, who in turn jostle the Spanish midfielder. Quite severely. Herrera, logically warned for his anti-gambling act, complains about it to the referee, who decides not to punish the bloodshed of the two defenders of Leipzig. Quite surprisingly.





Leipzig-PSG © AFP

At the final whistle, Mauricio Pochettino approaches the fourth referee to express his dissatisfaction. Danilo, Marquinhos, Kimpembe or Draxler return to see Mr. Ekberg to protest. Donnarumma does not seem to understand why the penalty was awarded.

Leipzig-PSG © Icon

With this frustrating draw, but not undeserved in view of the performance of the two teams, Paris finds itself second in Group A, one point behind Manchester City. Kylian Mbappé’s partners can qualify for the round of 16 the next day depending on different scenarios. But they will have to win at the Etihad Stadium on November 24 (9 p.m. on RMC Sport), if they wish to take the lead in the group.