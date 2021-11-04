High blood pressure medication recall

Losartan-based drugs, indicated in the treatment of high blood pressure, are being recalled, resulting in stock-outs for patients, says the drug agency. What are the side effects? The list of affected lots? What to do and what alternatives?

Summary

[Mis à jour le 4 novembre 2021 à 11h15] From losartan-based medicines, indicated in treatment of high blood pressure, are currently the subject ofa preventive reminder, which leads to significant supply tensions (out of stock), reports the Medicines Agency (ANSM) in a press release dated October 27, 2021 (updated November 3). These tensions make “following the identification of a new azide-like impurity in certain drugs at levels above the acceptable limits in the active substance entering into the composition of these specialties “, justifies the authority. This impurity was generated during the manufacture of the raw material at certain producers. It is due to the manufacturing process of the raw material and does not affect all raw material producers used in the composition of drugs based on losartan. Investigations at European level are underway to determine if this impurity is mutagenic or not. A mutagenic substance can cause inherited mutations in human cells as well as adverse effects on his offspring. Pending results, expected in the coming weeks, the laboratories concerned by the presence of this impurity blocked the distribution of the affected batches. What are the risks and side effects? Which lots are affected by the recall? What is the behavior to be adopted for the patients and the proposed alternatives?

Definition: what is losartan?

Losartan, alone or in combination withhydrochlorothiazide (diuretic used in the treatment of hypertension), is a antihypertensive drug It belongs to the family of receptor antagonists angiotensin II, a substance present in the body capable of causing a contraction of the arteries and increase blood pressure, which ultimately tires the heart.

What are the indications for losartan?

Losartan medicines (alone or in combination) are commonly used in:

Treatment of arterial hypertension (HTA)

Treatment of heart failure

Prevention of kidney failure associated with type 2 diabetes

Prevention of cardiovascular morbidity after myocardial infarction.

What are the side effects and risks of these drugs?

Investigations are still ongoing. But as a precautionary measure, several batches of drugs affected by the presence of this impurity have been the subject of a so-called preventive recall. “there is no immediate risk associated with the presence of this impurity, insists the ANSM. On the other hand, the risks in the event of abrupt stopping of treatment are real: hypertensive surges (significant increase in diastolic blood pressure), destabilization of cardiovascular disease.“Investigations are currently being carried out to assess whether the impurity present in these drugs is mutagenic or not. A mutagenic substance can produce hereditary genetic defects or increase their frequency, defines ANSES.





>> You can report any side effects suspected of being due to a medicine to your Regional Pharmacovigilance Center or on www.signalement-sante.gouv.fr.

What drugs are affected by the recall?

Several laboratories have proceeded, in agreement with the ANSM, and as a precautionary measure, to recall batches of the specialties mentioned below:

How should patients behave?

The ANSM has issued a series of recommendations which are applicable in this context of tension and until a return to a satisfactory level of supply of losartan, potentially early 2022.

You should not stop your treatment without medical advice. If you have any losartan tablets left, you can finish the pack before you take the other sartan medicine that your pharmacist gave you.

If you have any losartan tablets left, you can finish the pack before you take the other sartan medicine that your pharmacist gave you. When you renew your prescription, if the treatment initially prescribed is no longer available, the pharmacist may dispense you directly another drug of the same family (sartan) without you having to consult your doctor immediately. There are 5 different sartans: losartan, irbesartan, candesartan, telmisartan and valsartan . This replacement is done on an exceptional and temporary basis , until the next medical consultation. The pharmacist should inform the doctor.

without you having to consult your doctor immediately. There are 5 different sartans: . This replacement is done , until the next medical consultation. The pharmacist should inform the doctor. Consult your doctor as part of your usual medical follow-up or before, if you feel the need.

If you are allergic or intolerant to any sartan, contact your doctor. The latter will offer you another sartan that you could tolerate well. There are indeed 4 which are alternatives to losartan: irbesartan, candesartan, telmisartan and valsartan.

What are the alternatives to losartan?

Only sartan and its dosage may change in the substitution of these drugs.

For replacement of drugs based on losartan and hydrochlorothiazide, the dose of hydrochlorothiazide should remain the same. Only sartan and its dosage may change in the substitution of these drugs. The ANSM recalls that the specialties based on losartan / hydrochlorothiazide are only indicated in arterial hypertension.

Alternatives to Losartan: Dosage and indications © ANSM

What are the generics of Losartan?

Some examples of generic drugs based on Losartan: Losartan Accord, Losartan Arrow, Losartan Biogaran, Losartan Cristers, Losartan EG, Losartan Sandoz, Losartan Evolugen …

Source: Medicines based on losartan (alone or in combination): action to be taken in a context of supply tensions, ANSM, October 27, 2021