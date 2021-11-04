his “handicap” and a “click” in Our Unknown Lands

Amir, who took part in the program Nos Terres Inconnues, broadcast on November 2 on France 2, confided in this extraordinary experience. The 37-year-old singer has also revealed his disability since birth …

Amir set off to explore the snowy landscapes of Haut-Jura, in the show Our Unknown Lands, aired on November 2 on France 2. If the singer did not fly to distant lands, it is so as not to be far from his relatives, in particular his woman Lital and their 2 year old boy, Mikhaël. “This is why I have refused to make the trip abroad, because we had to leave for three weeks. One week is acceptable because it is the time that I am absent each year for Les Enfoirés. So, i missed them, but the week went by quickly“, he told the magazine Gala.

Amir: why he “came back different” from Nos Terres Inconnues

For the 37-year-old singer, one aspect was more difficult: having to do without his cell phone during one week. “It was complicated at the start, and pleasant after. The first 24 hours were complicated, then there was a click. When I accepted the disconnection, no longer having a cell phone, I was fine, and I understood why the people in the Jura were happy.“, he added. And to specify to France 3: “It was unsettling, confusing to me, not just the thought of not having my phone, but knowing that I was not entitled to it“. The artist is from elsewhere”slightly different income“of this trip, he explained in Gala: “I realized that there was a world around me. I, who am very urban, very hyperactive, there, I took the time observe, meet people. I saw what the nature had to offer us“.





Amir: his handicap

Amir is used to taking life as it comes. It must be said that the singer was born with a right ear defect, which forced him all his life to have to adapt. “Since my birth, and still today, I hear only with one ear, the left ear. I am not sure that today’s medical technology can correct this deficiency. I’m not even sure I would like anything anyway (…) I don’t know the stereo, but it’s not that hard to manage. I just watch out for noisy places and make sure keep my ear operational, my most precious work tool“, he confided in TV-Leisure.

“This deficient ear did not look the same either. At sixteen, I therefore suffered a cosmetic surgery, which gave it back a normal appearance. But I never experienced this difference as a handicap. I owe it to the mother. She knew how to remove from my head any possibility that it was“, detailed the singer.