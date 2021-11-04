How did the exchange between Eric Zemmour and Hapsatou Sy really go?

Hapsatou Sy thought for a long time before telling her story to “Complément d’études”. This 40-year-old entrepreneur says her life turned upside down after she met polemicist Eric Zemmour on a television set in September 2018.

She is then a columnist on the show Sunday Earthlings, moderated by Thierry Ardisson on C8. Invited to talk about his latest bestseller, Eric Zemmour tackles one of his favorite subjects: the origin of first names. “Normally, with me, we have to give first names in what we call the calendar, that is to say Christian saints“.”My name is Hapsatou …“reacts the columnist.”Well your mother was wrong!“she hears herself answer.”What do you want my name to be?“inquires the young woman.”Corinne. It would suit you very well.“

“It is your first name which is an insult to France”

The editing gives the impression that she took the polemicist’s words lightly. But from the lodge, one of the columnist’s relatives filmed the rest of the exchange. At the request of the legal department of C8, these images were not broadcast on the channel. Because Eric Zemmour is going to slip.

“You will hear what I have to say to you, calls out Hapsatou Sy. Never have I heard something so hurtful. Because for me, who loves my France, and who loves this country, whether you like it or you dislike it, I find that what you have just said is not an insult to me, it is an insult to France.“”It’s your first name that’s an insult to France“, retorts the polemicist.





Hapsatou Sy says since violently taken to task on social networks

The hanging with Eric Zemmour will be widely commented on in the press and on social networks, where Hapsatou Sy posted the images cut during the editing. Since then, she claims to be the victim of a surge of violence. “It is when you carry your child, in a supermarket, who is two years old, where you are chased by whispering ‘Corinne’; it is death threats, it is people who pass in front of your house and who say to you ‘We found where you lived, we are going to burn your house’; it is excrement that you receive; it’s caricatures of you on social networks, kept on a leash, reduced to the image of a slave …”

“I find that she does a lot“, minimizes his side Me Gilles-William Goldnadel, stressing that it is his friend and client Eric Zemmour who is”protected by the police and threatened with death“. Justice will decide in September 2022, since Hapsatou Sy has filed a complaint against the polemicist for racist insult …

Extract from “Zemmour: Veni, Vidi, Vichy”, a document of “Complément d’inquête” to be seen on November 4, 2021.

