how long will we have to live with the mask?

Experts believe that we will still have to deal for some time with this accessory that has become essential in our daily life.

When can we take off the mask? While the Covid-19 epidemic is showing signs of recovery, it will still be necessary to be patient before being able to abandon this barrier measure, according to several experts. Compulsory in enclosed public spaces, at work, on public transport or even on the decision of local authorities in high-density outdoor areas, the mask has been part of everyday life for the French for months now.

Priding themselves to be vaccinated, some however depart from the rule: “In offices where there are two to three, no one puts it”, says this employee of a public administration. “We are not very serious,” says another employee. While many are tired of this constraint, the time for the end of the mask does not seem to have arrived.

Resumption of the virus

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would be compulsory again from next week in primary schools in 39 departments, where the incidence rate has risen above the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. “We have had a compass since the start of this crisis,” underlined government spokesman Gabriel Attal: “It is that when we can ease measures of constraint, we do it. Obviously this principle applies in both directions and as soon as the situation deteriorates, unfortunately, we have to reactivate a certain number of measures ”.





Despite a population more than 75% vaccinated, the coronavirus epidemic has been showing signs of recovery for several days. “Wearing a mask can prevent contamination as long as it is not made impossible by vaccination”, suggests Alexandre Nicolas, researcher at the CNRS. On the other hand, it is more difficult to define, according to him, “to what quantitative extent its port actually slows down the epidemic spread at this time”.

Not a definitive “down the mask”

“To reduce the risk of infection, we now know that it is necessary to combine the effective measures such as the vaccine, wearing a mask indoors, ventilation in closed places,” says epidemiologist Antoine Flahault. Some countries have taken the gamble of eliminating the wearing of masks, such as the United Kingdom in mid-July, or Denmark in September. However, these countries are experiencing a much more unfavorable epidemiological situation than those than France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain or Portugal, which have kept it, he points out.

In Israel, indoor masks were lifted in June to be imposed again less than ten days later, in the face of increased contamination. Rodolphe Thiébaut, professor of public health at the University of Bordeaux and director of research at Inserm, does not venture to predict a date for lifting the obligation in France, but he hopes that it will not be a ” down the masks ”definitive. “We will undoubtedly have gotten into the habit of wearing a mask when we are sick and that is good news”.