How To Play Forza Horizon 5 Via Xbox Game Pass Now! | Xbox one

The big release of the day is obviously Forza Horizon 5! The latest racing game from Playground Games is available today for owners of the Premium Edition of the game or those with the Premium Pack and Xbox Game Pass. If you want to play the game right now, here is the tip from New Zealand! Also, don’t hesitate to check out our full review to find out what to expect.

Tutorial – Play Forza Horizon 5 in advance with the Premium Pack

To play Forza Horizon 5 in advance, you must meet at least one of the following two conditions:

If you meet one of the two conditions, you can play the game right now using the trick of changing your console region. Indeed, it is already midnight in New Zealand, the game’s release date!

1 – Go to Xbox settings

2 – Go to the “System” tab

3 – Choose “language and region”

4 – Choose “New Zealand” in “region”

5 – Restart the console

That’s it, you can now launch the game and play it right away without waiting for midnight tonight. It takes 49.99 euros to be the holder of the set of Premium extensions, or 44.99 euros if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Isn’t it tantalizing to tell you that it’s possible to roam the expanses of Mexico right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC?

Buy the Premium pack

The different editions of Forza Horizon 5

Like the other games, the new iteration of Forza Horizon offers three editions depending on whether you want to extend your experience or not. Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to the Standard Edition which allows access only to the base game. Of course, it can be purchased separately, just like the Deluxe and Premium editions.





The Deluxe allows you to enjoy a car pack that contains 42 cars at reduced prices in addition to the base game, while the Premium includes the base game, the two future expansions, the car pack, the VIP subscription, the welcome pack, but also early access!