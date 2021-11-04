HPV vaccine greatly reduces risk of cervical cancer

A study published in The Lancet finds that the rates of cervical cancer in vaccinated women between the ages of 12 and 13 (now in their 20s) are 87% lower than in an unvaccinated population.

This is an impressive achievement for the HPV vaccination program. A study published this Wednesday in the journal The Lancet and funded by Cancer Research UK shows that this campaign, started 13 years ago in the UK, is extremely effective against cervical cancer.

“Our study gives the first direct evidence of the effect of vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), via the bivalent vaccine Cervarix, on the frequency of cervical cancer”, summarize the authors of this work.

Indeed, the rates of cervical cancer in vaccinated women between the ages of 12 and 13 (who are now in their 20s) are 87% lower than in an unvaccinated population. In France, cervical cancer still kills 1,100 women each year.

A declining effect according to age

Thanks to this vaccination campaign, from 2008 to 2012, cancer cases, which are rare in this age group, fell from around 50 per year to just five thanks to the vaccine.

The effect is however decreasing: the older the young girls are when they receive the injection, the less they are protected. Adolescents vaccinated between 14 and 16 years of age observe a 62% reduction in cervical cancer, and this reduction falls to 34% for those aged 16 to 18.





First direct evidence of the vaccine’s efficacy

The researchers tell the Guardian that the results provide the first direct, global evidence of cervical cancer prevention using a vaccine against two types of human papillomavirus (HPV) that cause it. Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, says the results are better than expected.

For the study’s lead author, Peter Sasieni, “It’s amazing to see the impact of HPV vaccination. We can now prove that it has prevented hundreds of women from developing cancer in England.”

“Cervical cancer will become a rare disease”

“We have known for many years that vaccination against HPV is very effective in preventing particular strains of the virus, but seeing the real impact of the vaccine has been truly rewarding. Assuming most people continue to be vaccinated against it. HPV and getting screened, cervical cancer will become a rare disease, ”he adds.

Vanessa Saliba, an epidemiologist who also took part in the study, “encourages all those who are eligible for the vaccine to take it when it is offered at school (or else to) catch up until their 25th birthday.”

Cancers of the cervix are almost always caused by a sexually transmitted infection with papillomavirus. Since the mid-2000s, vaccines have been available against it. Many countries have therefore launched a campaign among adolescents, the idea being to receive the vaccine before being sexually active. This is the case of France, which even extended it this year to boys.

Vaccination against human papillomaviruses responsible for cervical cancer is indeed also recommended for boys. About 1,750 new cases of cancer caused by HPV occur each year in France in men, and 4,580 in women.