Hyundai Ioniq 5: extended battery capacity to 77 kWh?

An update to Hyundai’s recent Ioniq 5 would allow the battery capacity to increase from 72.6 kWh to 77.4 kWh, by adding two additional modules. Thus, it would be on par with the Kia EV6.

Recently arrived in Europe, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, whose design contrasts with the rest of electric vehicles, is available in two different battery capacities. A first of 58 kWh allowing a range of 384 km (WLTP combined cycle) and a second of 72.6 kWh offering a range of 451 to 481 km, depending on the diameter of the rims (19 or 20 inches).

However, according to the South Korean media ETNews, the Korean manufacturer would have planned to increase the capacity of the largest of the batteries. Thus, the addition of two additional modules on the battery pack – which initially had 30 – would make it possible to go from 72.6 to 77.4 kWh, i.e. a capacity identical to that of the cousin Kia EV6, including the e-platform. GMP is common to both. Note also that the Ioniq 5 intended for the American market was already planned with a pack of 32 modules.





Beyond excess weight, autonomy increases. Still according to ETNews, the new range would go from 420 to 490 km according to Korean standards. In Europe, one can imagine a WLTP cycle about 500 kilometers. For your information, the Kia EV6 offers 528 km of range with 19-inch rims.

It remains to be seen whether a hardware update will be made on the first Ioniq 5 produced. If so, will it be charged?

Infotainment update

ETNews is also announcing a remote (over-the-air) update for infotainment, driver assistance systems and the on-board computer. This update has not been officially confirmed by the manufacturer, an official of whom said that the brand “was considering various things, but [que] nothing has[vait] been decided at this stage “.