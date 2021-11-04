“I just want to age well”

The iconic buyer of Deal concluded Caroline Margeridon is revealed in a book, on sale from Thursday, November 4, entitled Free! (Plon). She evokes her golden youth, her loves or her relationship with Sophie Davant. Interview.

For four years, she “plays” the buyers in Deal concluded on France 2 and has carved out a great notoriety on social networks. Lives, Caroline Margeridon, Basque by her father and Vietnamese by her mother, had several. She tells about herself in a book that looks like her, titled Free! Editions Plon, on sale this Thursday, November 4, in which she talks about the love story between her mother … and Johnny Hallyday! At our microphone, she agreed to answer our questions.

Caroline Margeridon: “I could have become a real ‘little bitch’“

TV-Leisure : What is freedom for you?

Caroline Margeridon: It’s me! Freedom is daring to say “no” even if that is playing tricks on you. But since I’m a MacGyver for life, I’ve always found solutions. I was lucky enough to be born in a very wealthy environment. I am well aware of it and I could have become a real “little bitch”. But my life has not been easy. I left my parents at the age of 15, I raised my children Victoire and Alexandre alone, I really work a lot… But today, at 55, I owe nothing to anyone. I always said to my children: “Anything that doesn’t kill us makes us stronger”. Only the disease scares me because I do not know how to manage it, I who need to control everything.

Your book is dedicated to your children… Are you a mother hen ?

I am ten Jewish mothers! I know I still suffocate them today even though they are 23 years old. They are funny, smart, beautiful and cash. Without my children, I am nothing. If they weren’t born, I probably wouldn’t have fought so hard.

Your son almost died …

This accident haunts me, I think about it every day, two years later. He was unloading the trunk of his car when the person parked behind him accelerated instead of braking. My son had his legs severed. Without the intervention of a surgeon friend, he would no longer be in this world. But this accident also allowed him to find his way and become a producer of rappers!

Caroline Margeridon: “Of the four men who shared my life, two cheated on me“

You separated from their father, the jokey Gérald Mossé, when they were not one year old. In love, is it always you who break up?





No ! I did not have the choice. Of the four men who shared my life, two cheated on me. You have to dare to say that I have a head to be cuckold! [Elle rit] Put the pieces back together, I can’t believe it. If you restore a vase it doesn’t show, but if you fill it with water it will leak.

The show Deal concluded has it changed your life?

Yes and no. Yes, because the show gave me a notoriety that I did not have before. And since Deal concluded, I sleep even less than before because at night, I respond to comments on social networks! Other than that, no, I stayed the same, but with new friends and new family.

What relationship do you have with Sophie Davant ?

If, the first two years ofDeal concluded, we just said “hello”, today we are friends, “to life, to death”. I love Sophie. I can’t stand being attacked on social media. She is very sensitive, especially to sometimes mean and often free comments. I coach her to make her stronger! She’s funny and she’s the only woman I know who eats more than me. [Elle rit]

Caroline Margeridon: “I believe people love me because I don’t cheat“

How do you live the notoriety?

Very good ! It’s harder for my children who regret not being able to walk quietly with me. The people are delicate and kind. They give me little signs, kisses. And whatever bad people can say about me on the networks, I don’t care. These are people I don’t know. My followers take care of defending me on social networks, it’s great! I believe people love me because I don’t cheat and I’m a woman like everyone else. Even though I’m eccentric and exuberant, love luxury and show it off, they come through me. But, if I saw myself in the street, in principle I wouldn’t like myself too much. I’m still the archetype of the unbearable chick in terms of the look! It’s true that I do a bit of bling-bling! [Elle rit]

Have you ever had cosmetic surgery?

Yes and I do not hide it! I used it not to look like my daughter or have a grouper mouth, but I just want to age well. So, yes, I used botox and had my breasts touched up. It is not a taboo subject.

What are your projects ?

Yes, I’m going to play at the theater in a play written by Zize, who imitated Régine at Michou’s. She wrote me a custom piece that should be reimbursed by Social Security. I will be a rich heiress, Madame Floréal, who will save her childhood friend from suicide. We will be on the boards during 2022. But I already know that, the day of the premiere, I will be very scared.