“I learned it by chance”: Caroline Margeridon announces the sudden death of her mother

On the set of Morandini Live (CNews) Thursday, November 4, 2021, Caroline Margeridon announced the death of her mother. According to her, she left three weeks ago. Closer explains to you.

Caroline Margeridon has just made a shock announcement. Invited on the set of Morandini Live (CNews) Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss the release of her book entitled “Libre!” (Ed. Plon), the buyer ofDeal concluded made a terrible revelation by announcing the death of his mother. “She died three weeks ago I think. She won’t even have read my book” she declared. According to him, the disappearance of his mother is not, however, a difficult ordeal. “I never understood the difference between regret and remorse.” added the mother who did not even go to her funeral. “I learned it by chance in addition. Finally, my sisters contacted one of my brothers to say that she was not well and that she wanted to see me. I said no (…) J did the same for their father two years ago, so you know everything “ Caroline Margeridon explained to Jean-Marc Morandini.

During her revelations, Caroline Margeridon confided that the relationship with her mother was very strained. “Me when it falls from my heart, it falls from my heart. “ she swung before adding that she had cut ties at the age of 22. “VS‘went too far, because she did something terrible to me. ” Caroline Margeridon revealed. If she did not say what had happened between them, Caroline Margeridon however admitted that at the beginning, she only had eyes for her mother who arrived in France in boat-people. “I only had eyes for her. She would have said to me ‘You jump off the Eiffel Tower, I think I was jumping, until it broke.” she clarified. Like “many Asians”, Caroline Margeridon’s mother was caught up in the game. “It is in their genes. I think that I have this embarrassment besides since finally I play in my trade.” continued the young woman.

Caroline Margeridon: “I never loved my father”

If relations were strained with his mother, they were also strained with his father, René Margeridon. “Him, the poor thing, I never liked him. I always called him the father of my sisters since I was 5 years old. I have a problem with love, I am very exclusive” she concluded.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge