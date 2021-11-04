“I should have done it …”: Valérie Lemercier childless, she evokes her greatest regret

After months and months of waiting, viewers will finally discover Celine Dion’s fictionalized adventures in the film. Aline, by Valérie Lemercier. On November 10, 2021, the actress and director will finally blow a blow at the idea that this project, in gestation for so long, is finally presented to the greatest number. From this experience, she keeps many memories in mind. In particular this nickname that was given to him on the film set, as on other film projects: “mom“.

“Everybody on the movies or my shows call me like that, she explains in the columns of the magazine Gala. Why ? Because they want to please mom! In my private life, people don’t call me that. I don’t want elsewhere. “And yet. Valérie Lemercier has never carried life, it’s true, but she has already held this role of mother in the past.”I didn’t say I wasn’t interested, she specifies. It could not be done and it probably wasn’t vital for me. If it had been, I would have had children. On the other hand, I was a mother-in-law. Life with a child at home was very happy. I raised a child from his 4½ years old until he was 11 years old. I still have a strong bond with him. I really enjoyed this family life. It turns out that I couldn’t have had a child. But I don’t cry more than that.“





Valérie Lemercier, as a couple or single?

Celine Dion had her twins, Nelson and Eddy, in 2010 through IVF, in vitro fertilization. A technique that Valérie Lemercier could have thought of … before it was too late. “Now I tell myself that I should have done it, regrets the 57-year-old actress. But when it was possible, I didn’t, that’s it. “The heroine of the film Aline was in a relationship with the musician Bertrand Burgalat, with the lawyer Hervé Temime, more recently with the artist designer Mathias Kiss. Today she is in love with a mysterious man herself “don’t know much“. Lovers probably do not think of children, but a marriage project could well end up seeing the light of day …

