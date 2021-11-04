“I was literally stuck”, “It’s innovative”, “Finally it makes sense”, Sugar Sammy’s Golden Buzzer enchants Internet users

The third issue of season 16 of “France has an incredible talent” was broadcast on M6. For this new evening of auditions, talents stood out. Moreover, Sugar Sammy’s Golden Buzzer has delighted Internet users.

This Wednesday, November 3, the third number of “France has an incredible talent” was broadcast on M6. In the program ? Always more impressive numbers, but also others which are puzzling. If last week, Internet users discovered the new tube of “France has an incredible talent” thanks to a candidate, this evening, they discovered new services. It must be said that the evening started off in style and with a lot of strength. The Ice Man quickly broke the ice with his act which impressed the members of the jury of “France Has Incredible Talent” except for Sugar Sammy.





“100% deserved”

Nevertheless, this Wednesday evening, all eyes were on one group in particular. Already known from “France has an incredible talent”, thanks to his participation in the previous season with his daughter, this time, Sadeck returned with his troupe Mega Unity. All these people proposed a number “unpublished” and especially “innovative“on stage. For internet users, the group cohesion was simply sublime … Moreover, to everyone’s surprise, Sugar Sammy, who is often considered the most demanding member of the jury, pressed the Golden Buzzer , thus allowing all these talents to make it to the final.For Internet users, the choice of the Canadian artist was well deserved and some even wanted to thank him.

Too much dancing?

Other Twittos, on the other hand, regretted that the Golden Buzzer was always awarded to dancers or singers in “France has an incredible talent” …

Sadek’s third attempt therefore paid off. In any case, Sadek and his troupe have already proven their talent around the world. The artist had already produced a moving choreography for the Paris 2024 Games and the latter had caused a sensation.

You may also be interested in this content: