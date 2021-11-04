“I went under the 50kg bar”: Karine Le Marchand without filter on her anorexia

For many years, Karine Le Marchand has suffered from anorexia. If today she is a strong and assertive 53-year-old woman, the host of Love is in the meadow (M6) remains marked by this dark period of his adolescence, in particular. In interview with our colleagues from the magazine Gala, she is open-hearted on the subject.

At the age of 17, Stéphane Plaza’s great friend joined the Elite modeling agency. “I only stayed in the agency for a year, I didn’t have any friends there, I arrived from my province, I didn’t have the codes, I felt very sluggish“, she remembers. But by putting a foot in the middle, she developed new complexes, in particular at the level of her weight.”When I started, i was told i have too many hips. I started to play sports, I hardly ate anymore, she says. I went under the bar of 50 kilos for 1.77 meters. In fact, in life I am all or nothing. For everything. And in hyper control.“





Today, she is out of this complicated past that has ruined her life. The mother of a beautiful Alya, soon 19 years old, adopts a healthy lifestyle. “I do not smoke, I play sports and when, like yesterday for example, I have fun with three plates of cakes, in the evening I do not eat, she confides. I don’t impose a ‘peas-carrot’ diet on myself but I compensate when I swerve. I balance. What hurts the most, in my opinion, is not the 10 extra pounds, it is not the wrinkles, it is not to feel in adequacy between what one feels inside and the appearance that we give.“

If Karine Le Marchand has succeeded in overcoming her anorexia, it is thanks to her steel mind and her iron will. Because it all started long before she was 17, in fact. When she was only 11, she went on her very first grapefruit and tuna diet. “I even took medication like the Pick!“, she confessed to our colleagues of TV 7 Days in February 2013. Fortunately, these moments are now only distant memories for the gorgeous brunette.

The interview with Karine Le Marchand can be found in full in the magazine Gala, currently on newsstands.