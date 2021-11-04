In Caen, a 20-year-old woman, hanging upside down on a fence, died

the essential

A 20-year-old young woman was found in Caen (Calvados) this Thursday morning hanging on a fence, upside down. Seriously injured, she was rescued and taken to hospital. She died from her injuries.

It was particularly early this Thursday, November 4, in the morning, when a worker discovered a horror scene in the city center of Caen (Calvados). The latter saw a young woman of 20 hanging from a fence, which was not far from the exhibition center and a railway track. The victim was in serious condition when the witness arrived.

The young woman was hanging on the fence by the pants and upside down. According to the first elements of the investigation, she was intoxicated when she found herself trapped: she would not have managed to free herself on her own.





An open investigation

The firefighters intervened on the spot in the morning to rescue her. According to our colleagues from France Bleu Normandie, it was finally transported to the University Hospital Center of Caen. The victim died of his injuries during the day.

The police have opened an investigation to find out how this young woman found herself trapped. It will also be a question of whether she was accompanied.