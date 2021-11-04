In search of her son, a woman also disappears

An American woman who was looking for her son and a friend is now also missing.

A mysterious affair. A woman living in Oklahoma, United States, is reported missing. She was looking for her son and a friend of his. The pair, Dwayne Selby, 59, and Jack Grimes, 76, were last seen on October 22. They were supposed to go to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, but never arrived, reports KOKI.

Worried that they had no news, their families reported their disappearance. But Dwayne Selby’s mother Glenda “Cookie” Parton, 80, decided to search for them herself. On October 25, she was caught on CCTV with an unknown man, in Turley. The latter was later located by the police and questioned. His relationship with the mother, as well as his identity, have not been disclosed.





On October 26, the retiree’s car was discovered on the side of a road in Tulsa. Then, on Sunday, in a gruesome turn of events, police announced that they had discovered human remains in a wooded area of ​​Turley. Leftovers belonging to Jack Grimes. Authorities have confirmed that this is a homicide. “We are now looking for the same area in order to find new additional victims,” ​​police said. She added that she did not rule out a criminal act in the disappearances of Glenda Parton and her son.

