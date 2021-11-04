In Singapore, one of the most vaccinated countries, an unprecedented wave of Covid-19

With 80% of people vaccinated, Singapore ranks fourth in the world for full vaccination rates against Covid-19.

However, the state is currently experiencing an explosion of cases and deaths when it did not count more than thirty contaminations identified for a year. Affected by an unprecedented wave, Singapore displays more than 5,000 cases per day, at the end of October 2021, and seven daily deaths, while none had been deplored since the beginning of the year.

Cohabitation with the Covid-19

And those who wish to prove the ineffectiveness of vaccines in the fight against the epidemic have not failed to seize these contradictory results by taking this example. Except that they forget (voluntarily?) To mention a capital element in the analysis of the situation: Singapore has recently changed its strategy in the face of the epidemic by deciding to coexist with the virus.





Until now, more than draconian measures were in force, reducing the entry into the territory like grief with forced quarantine and contact tracing. These measures had protected the population but had as a direct consequence the slowdown in economic activity and significant impacts on the daily life of the inhabitants.

Prohibition to work from 2022

With the increase in the number of people vaccinated, the government gradually relaxed at the start of the summer.

The Delta variant, very contagious, began to circulate, reaching mainly the share of the unvaccinated population (17%) and in particular a group of refractory seniors who would represent two thirds of intensive care occupations and deaths, according to the Minister of Singapore health.

For everyone to take the plunge, access restrictions in public places will be put in place as well as, from January 1, 2022, a ban on work for the unvaccinated.