Inflation allowance of 100 euros for retirees: here is the new calculation system that will be applied

The government has finally revised its copy on the method of calculating the allocation of the inflation allowance of 100 euros for retirees and simplifies the conditions of allocation.

A real headache, this inflation allowance? For retirees, no doubt. Because after having advanced on a method of calculating income determining eligibility, the government revised its copy.

An unequal calculation?

Indeed, at the time of the announcement of the payment of an inflation allowance of 100 euros to all people who earn less than 2,000 euros per month, the method of calculation seemed difficult to apply as it stood to retirees.

The latter generally receive their pension from several pension funds, which therefore often pay less than 2,000 euros each, raising concerns about the possibility that the indemnity will be paid several times to the same person.

To mitigate this risk, it seemed that the calculation would then be based on the CSG rate to which retirees were subject. Problem, for retirees living as a couple, the CSG rate is calculated on the basis of household income. As a result, retirees earning much less than 2,000 euros per month individually risked being deprived of the allowance.





What solution proposed by the government?

Matignon wanted to simplify and avoid inequalities. In a press release issued on Wednesday, November 3, the eligibility criteria for retirees are very clearly recalled.

“The inflation allowance will be paid to beneficiaries of the minimum old age or a retirement pension of less than € 2,000 net per month residing in France, and which were not in operation in October “.

Regarding the calculation of income: “The assessment of resources will be based on the amount of basic and supplementary retirement pensions (eg AGIRC-ARRCO), including survivors’ pensions. Eligibility for this allowance will be assessed on an individual basis, by retiree“, indicates the press release. Adding that the” amount of pensions will be assessed on the basis of the pension of October 2021. “

Carsat will pay the compensation

To prevent retirees from receiving multiple allowances, only one fund will be authorized to pay it: that of the general scheme, Carsat, “which usually pays the basic pension to retirees”.

Special case, for the 5% of retirees who do not receive a pension from the general scheme, “the inflation allowance will be paid by one of the pension funds to which it comes”.

It will be paid to all retirees in February 2022.