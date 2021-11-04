“Inflation allowance”: why more retirees will receive the premium of 100 euros

The government is correcting an injustice. After the announcement, on October 21, by Prime Minister Jean Castex ofa bonus of 100 euros for all French people who earn less than 2000 euros, that is to say 38 million beneficiaries, in order to compensate for the rise in prices, and in particular that of fuels, a small nuance, gone almost unnoticed, had been provided to retirees. For them, and just for them, the ceiling was reduced to 1943 euros.

A lower threshold of a handful of euros, which had the consequence of automatically lowering the number of retirees who could claim this boost from the state. How much exactly? Impossible to find a precise figure, but probably several thousand. A modified inequity since, two weeks later, Matignon has just clarified that retirees, too, would receive this bonus of 100 euros below 2000 euros net of income per month.

Catching up more than necessary, since even retirees who received a pension of less than 1943 euros per month could escape the government gift.

A “technical choice” with “perverse effects”

To understand this aberration, we must go back to the origin of the cap at 1943 euros. “It’s a technical choice”, had justified Matignon at the end of October. Indeed, to target modest retirees, complex to identify for those who receive pensions from several pension funds, the services of Bercy and the Prime Minister had decided that only those who do not pay the generalized social contribution (CSG) to the full rate, ie 8.3%, were eligible for the premium of 100 euros.



A mechanism, which, on paper, seemed efficient. And for good reason, a retiree living alone, to be subject to this rate, must have a reference tax income greater than 23,147 euros. That is to say an income of 1,943 euros net per month. For the executive, active and inactive were thus treated on an equal footing.

“But this is to forget the retirees who earn between 1,943 euros and 2,000 euros, nuance a unionist from the CFDT pensions. And especially those who live as a couple. Indeed, for the latter, the CSG rate – and therefore the famous full rate at 8.3% – is calculated on the basis of household income. It was therefore necessary that the couple touch less than 35,505 euros per month for two, to receive this individualized premium. Which created perverse effects.

Indeed, “35,505 euros, per year, that corresponds to resources of 3,200 euros net per month, continues the trade unionist. However, if, for example, each member of the couple had earned a little more than 1,600 euros net per month, with this mechanism, neither of them would have received the premium. Same punishment for someone who earns 1,100 euros, while his spouse receives, for example, 2,500 euros. He wouldn’t have received the bonus. “

A bonus paid in February

A corrected situation. “If Bercy and Matignon had contacted the Ministry of Solidarity, they would have known immediately that the EIRR directory existed (inter-pension scheme exchanges), where each pension fund registers the pensions paid and which allows to know what affects each retiree, confides the trade unionist of the CFDT. We used it in 2014 to pay the Valls premium of 40 euros. “