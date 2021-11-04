Inflation premium of 100 euros – How will companies be reimbursed for the amounts paid?

The government detailed, this Wednesday, the conditions for payment of the inflation bonus of 100 euros which can claim all those who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month.

Discussed during the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the terms of payment of the inflation bonus of 100 euros promised by Jean Castex to compensate for the successive increases in energy prices were specified during the day.

Regarding the private sector, employers will pay the allowance to employees who carried out an activity in October 2021 and who received an average remuneration of less than € 2,000 net per month, before income tax, from January 1, 2021 as of October 31, 2021, i.e. an average of € 2,600 gross per month over the period.

Compensation will be paid including when these people are no longer employed at the time of payment, as is the case with profit-sharing and profit-sharing. The amount of the compensation will be € 100 regardless of the duration of the contract and including if the employee has worked part-time. It is due in the event of leave or absence (sick leave, maternity leave, in particular). Employees on full-time parental education leave will receive their allowance from the family allowance funds (CAF).

Workers in establishments or work assistance services (ESAT) holding a support and assistance through work contract will also receive compensation from their employer.





Beneficiaries of minimum benefits or social benefits and replacement income (example: combination of employment and retirement) who also have a professional activity will benefit from the inflation allowance by their employer and not by the social protection body.

The employer reimbursed immediately?

The employer will pay the inflation allowance to its employees in December 2021 in most cases, and no later than January 2022. It will be visible on a dedicated line of the pay slip under the caption “Inflation allowance – exceptional assistance from the ‘State “.

Companies will be fully reimbursed for the amount of compensation they pay. All they need to do is declare the amount paid to the social security contribution collection body to which they belong (URSSAF or MSA), and deduct them from the social contributions due for the due date immediately following the payment of the compensation.

Note that the document delivered by Matignon also specifies that each person can only receive the inflation allowance once. It will be paid by the main employer on October 2021, that is to say the one with whom the employment relationship is still ongoing, or failing that, the one for which they have worked the most hours. It is the beneficiary’s responsibility to inform other employers who may be able to pay them the allowance, so as not to receive a double payment.

Finally, among the special conditions, frontier workers residing in France will be subject to payment of inflation compensation by the tax authorities, on the basis of the earned income declared to the latter.