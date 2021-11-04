injured, Lionel Messi is in Madrid

Summoned by Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach, for the next two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in Uruguay (Saturday, November 13 at midnight French time) and against Brazil (Wednesday 17 at 12:30 am French time), Lionel Messi (34 years old) , 156 caps, 80 goals) was seen this Thursday in Madrid … Injured and replaced at half-time against Lille (2-1), the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not take part in the trip to Leipzig on Wednesday night (2-2), he who is recovering from a “Discomfort in the hamstrings on the left and pain in the knee after a contusion” as press release published by PSG.

An inflammation in the left knee, which would be the direct consequence of a shock with Jérome Boateng during the match against OL on September 19, more than this murderous tackle suffered by a Venezuelan defender on September 3, according to information of Parisian. Wishing to quickly find his way back to the field, the Pulga therefore went to a clinic in Madrid, this Thursday, where he had been treated, in 2015, after his rupture of the internal collateral ligament of the left knee. If the Argentinian’s state of health does not seem to worry the Parisian staff more than that, the PSG striker therefore seems determined to collect as much information as possible to regain his optimal physical condition and thus quickly return to his best. level. The supporters of the club of the capital are waiting for this …