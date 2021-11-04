Insomnia may be a risk factor for a ruptured brain aneurysm

People who suffer from difficulty falling asleep or getting enough sleep are at greater risk of suffering from a ruptured aneurysm, a new study suggests.

Nearly 5,000 people are victims of a ruptured aneurysm each year. Brain aneurysm is characterized by an abnormal dilation of the wall of an artery in the brain, which creates a pocket of blood. We talk about a ruptured aneurysm when this pocket ruptures. “Aneurysm ruptures are very fatal. It is therefore extremely important to identify modifiable risk factors,” said Professor Susanna C. Larsson, who conducted a study on the subject in Sweden.

The importance of quality sleep

Smoking and high blood pressure are established risk factors. The researchers also assessed others such as coffee consumption, sleep, physical activity, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, l chronic inflammation and kidney function.





In their study published in the journal Journal of the American Heart Association Report, the team of scientists compared data from 6,300 cases of intracranial aneurysm and nearly 4,200 cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage to more than 59,500 controls.

The results show that a genetic predisposition to insomnia was associated with a 24% increased risk of intracranial aneurysm and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. “The association between insomnia and intracranial aneurysm has not been reported before, and these results deserve to be confirmed by future studies”, concludes Professor Susanna C. Larsson.

