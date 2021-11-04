insulted and threatened, Coumba can’t take it anymore …

This Koh-Lanta All-Star will not have been easy for Coumba. The adventurer, eliminated from the show this Tuesday, November 2, lived an eventful adventure, marked in particular by great tensions with other adventurers. In particular, she came into open conflict with Clémence, for whom she still has resentment. “I wiped it out of my life because it really hurt me. I didn’t want to give it the opportunity to start over,” she told us in particular.





However, it was not just the filming of the adventure that was difficult for Coumba. Since the start of the broadcast, the candidate has been the target of numerous insults and hate messages on social networks. Faced with this surge of hatred, Coumba intended to be as strong as he was uncompromising. “From the moment you accept to be exposed to TV, you also have to accept not to be loved by everyone. What I do not tolerate are racial slurs and threats. This is why I filed several complaints. If my little notoriety can be used to denounce cyber-harassment, I do it“, she confided. Unfortunately, the attacks have not diminished in recent days, quite the contrary. Faced with this psychologically exhausting situation, Coumba has chosen to protect himself.

“Sorry for those who follow me but I am going to retire for a few days from social networks for my mental health … I am a human being like everyone else with a heart and feelings. Thank you for your understanding and take care of yourself“, she posted in her Instagram story this Thursday, November 4.

Aurelien Gaucher