Inter brings down the Sheriff / C1 / Gr. D / Sheriff-Inter (1-3) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Traore (90e+2) for the Sheriff // Brozović (54e), Škriniar (66e) and Sánchez (82e) for Inter

Slowly, Sheriff Tiraspol falls into line. Defeated for the first time in this group stage by Inter in the first leg (3-1), the Moldovan champion suffered the same fate tonight at the Bolshaya Arena, hence the Nerazzurri came away with three points that allow them to grab second place at their expense.

Dominators, but unable to convert their many chances in the first half, like Džeko (18e, 34e) or Lautaro, frustrated by the post (40e), the Lombards had to wait for the 54e minute and this Brozović strike passed between Arboleda’s legs to finally tie the knot (0-1, 54e). Then this fox goal of Škriniar, in ambush on a head of De Vrij repelled by Athanasiadis, to really breathe (0-2, 66e). The game seemed folded, Simone Inzaghi was able to please everyone, including Alexis Sánchez, off the bench to afford a small slalom in the Moldovan defense and plant his first pawn of the season (0-3, 82e).





And since a Sheriff’s C1 match would definitely be nothing without a kick from Sébastien Thill, the Luxembourg left-hander went there with his pass, an eccentric free kick converted from the head by former Messin Adama Traoré (1-3, 90e+2). But like his equalizing free kick in the first leg, it was useless: the Moldovans will have to achieve another feat, at home this time, against Real Madrid in the 5e day to keep a hope of rallying the eighth, which Inter sees for the first time since 2012. Chiche?

Sheriff (4-2-3-1): Athanasiadis – Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano – Addo (Radeljić, 62e), Thill – Traore, Kolovós (Bruno Souza, 73e), Castañeda – Yakhshibaev (Julien, 82e). Coach: Yuriy Vernydub.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovič – Škriniar, De Vrij (Ranocchia, 85e), Bastoni – Darmian (Dumfries, 46e), Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Dimarco (Perišić, 64e) – Džeko (Correa, 81e), Martínez (Sánchez, 82e). Coach: Simone Inzaghi.