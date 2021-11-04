International Space Station: we explain why Thomas Pesquet will no longer be able to return there at the end of his mission

the essential

The end of Thomas Pesquet’s second mission aboard the International Space Station is fast approaching. However, the French will no longer be able to return aboard the ISS: La Dépêche du Midi explains why.

He has not yet left the international space station that many enthusiasts are already thinking of a possible return of Thomas Pesquet to Earth orbit. After his second mission will the French astronaut be able to return to the ISS?

The French hero must make his return to the soil of our planet on the night of this Saturday, November 6 to Sunday: this return had to be postponed due to a “minor medical problem” of one of the crew members. Thomas Pesquet and the team members with whom he arrived aboard the international space station on April 23 will therefore have remained in orbit for more than six months in total. The Frenchman carried out several missions on board (extra-vehicular what is more) and even took command of the space station for several weeks.





New missions on Earth

In 2017, at the end of his first stay aboard the International Space Station, the astronaut had made no secret of his wish to return to the ISS. At the end of this second mission, Thomas Pesquet will not be able to reiterate this ambition: the French will not be able to return aboard the international space station. And for good reason, the European Space Agency limits access to the ISS to a maximum of two stays per astronaut. The French hero will thus have fulfilled his quota …

Thomas Pesquet and his team will be recovered at sea by Nasa. They will then be taken to Houston (Texas) for biological examinations. The French astronaut is then expected to visit the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany for at least three weeks. His work with the international space station will not stop there: the French will still have to perform several tasks in connection with the experiments he carried out on board the international space station.