Iranian hackers disseminate personal data of LGBT Israelis

Dubbed Black Shadow, the hacker group got their hands on data from a famous Israeli LGBT dating site, dubbed Atraf.

Israel announced Tuesday that Google had blocked the sites of a group of hackers who had disseminated the personal data of users of an Israeli LGBT dating service. The cyberattack is blamed by experts on Iran. The targeted application is Atraf, which offers Internet users the opportunity to meet people according to their geolocation, like Tinder or Grindr.

“Following an (Israeli) request, the search engine Google blocked access to the sites of the Black Shadow group,” the Ministry of Justice tweeted, adding that the Telegram platform had also deleted the account of this group. group of hackers.

Earlier, “Black Shadow” released data from numerous users of LGBT dating site Atraf on Telegram, in a download that was removed shortly after it was uploaded, AFP found.

The group, presented by experts as linked to Iran, had threatened to reveal personal data linked to the dating site if it did not receive “a million dollars within 48 hours”. Among the information, according to the hackers, is the name of the users, but also the history of their geolocation or even the HIV status for those who had chosen to display it.

The latter had claimed this October 30 the infiltration of the servers of the Israeli hosting site Cyberserve, on which Atraf data was stored.

Keren Elazari, a cybersecurity specialist at Tel Aviv University, said the hack looked like previous Iranian cyberattacks.





“It is the same technique, the same tools and the same behavior with the data leaks, the threats and the demand for a ransom,” she told AFP. According to her, “Iranian hackers are trying to create unease among Israeli businesses and citizens.”

In fact, calls to the Agouda association for LGBT equality in Israel doubled last weekend, Hila Peer, a member of the organization’s leadership, told AFP.

“They chose the right target to create panic,” she said, noting that the leaks could put the lives of some users “in danger”.

Amir Lev-Brinker, an LGBT activist working in new technologies, told AFP that he noticed that the security of the dating site was not optimal when he was using the site before his marriage.

“Everyone knows I’m gay, but there are things I prefer to keep a secret,” he said.

Atraf said in a statement to work “hard” to fight against the cyberattack and has changed computer servers.

For Ohad Zaidenberg, an expert in Iranian cyberattacks, the hacking of Cyberserve is part of a trend: “in the last two years, the level of Iranian attacks in the IT field has increased”, he told the ‘AFP.

According to cybersecurity experts, “Black Shadow” is an anti-Israel hacktivist (contraction of hacker and activist) group that uses cybercrime techniques for financial as well as ideological ends.

He had previously hacked into Israeli companies KLS Capital and Shirbit, in this case stealing large amounts of data from the company’s servers before demanding a ransom.

On November 2, the group also released medical records related to nearly 300,000 Israeli patients. He ensures that they contain exam results or appointment lists. The data would have this time been stolen by the infiltration of the systems of the medical institute Machon Mor