Isabelle Nanty at its worst: “I missed my life”

Isabelle Nanty is one of the most famous actresses of her generation. A multi-faceted actress, she knows how to make people laugh but also cry. If Isabelle Nanty is one of the actresses who have marked several generations, what few know is that the actress has long suffered from a terrible disorder: dyslexia. “I had difficulties, troubles, which I still suffer from but learned to tame. I felt different. I had a lot of friends but struggled to feel accepted as I was. Later, I failed several times the entrance exams to the Conservatory and to the school of the rue Blanche. I was not in the mold. I still am not “, she confides to” Paris Match ” in 2016.

As a child, Isabelle Nanty was always the one who made those around her laugh. “I was full of fantasy, I was never bored. I imagined games, I invented lives for myself. I played lady, I had bags, keys, a car and lots of children . Other times, I was a wife waiting tirelessly for my husband who had to return from the war. I dreamed. I did not sleep much, I stayed up late, I liked the company of adults, “admits the actress.





And while her acting career can make more than one blush, the star of “Tuche” makes a sad report. “I missed my life but I missed it rather well,” said Isabelle Nanty. However, his filmography is rather full. Actress but also director, she was shown in 14 box-office films, including “The Profs” broadcast this Wednesday evening on TF1. During her long career which began in 1983, Isabelle Nanty was nominated three times for the César for her performances in “Tatie Danielle”, “Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain” and “Pas sur la bouche”.

Writing

