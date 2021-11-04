“It could only be you!” Crushed foot, malaise … A head of state continues to blunder at the G20

A major international meeting, the G20 summit brought together the most powerful leaders of the world. Among them stands out Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian head of state was clearly not at his ease during this event which took place from October 30 to 31, 2021. The world recounts the succession of embarrassing situations experienced by the 66-year-old statesman, alongside his peers, such as Angela Merkel.

President of the Federative Republic of Brazil since January 1, 2019, Jair Bolsonaro is currently in a difficult period. Accused by a commission of inquiry of the Brazilian Senate of having “deliberately exposed“his compatriots at”mass contamination“by his denial of the seriousness of the health crisis, the unvaccinated politician – and tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020 -, must also face the attacks on the deforestation of the Amazon. Criticized in his country, he was clearly sidelined during the G20, uncomfortable during exchanges between heads of state around the world. Whoever disrespected Brigitte Macron certainly could not expect to have conversations friendly with his French counterpart …





Who says unease, says blunder. According to The world, he has accumulated and his jokes on football have made an oven. He was isolated unlike his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, star of the leaders of Latin America. “The most incongruous episode takes place in the evening. During dinner, Jair Bolsonaro finds himself sitting next to Angela Merkel. ‘I am not as bad as what the media say,’ the Brazilian president would then have confided, according to the Bloomberg agency … unintentionally crushing the foot of the Chancellor. ‘It could only be you!’, Would have launched the latter, half-amused, half-overwhelmed“, reports the French daily.

In the streets of Rome, where Jair Bolsonaro walked for a change of scenery, the ostracized president strolled near the Vatican and the Pantheon. He met opponents who shouted at him “outside Bolsonaro” and “genocide“, refused a coffee politely offered to prefer a Coke and violently repelled journalists who wanted to question him. His trip to Rome is a fiasco according to the press in his country and, humiliated, he cut short his stay, avoiding the traditional “family” photo It is not surprising then that this enemy of nature did not wish to attend the COP26 in Glasgow on climate change.