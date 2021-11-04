“It is not healthy, it goes too far compared to the economic reality”, warns the economist Marc Touati

While the main French stock index, the CAC 40, broke its historical records dating from the year 2000 and the Internet bubble, at 6,955 points during Wednesday’s session, economist Marc Touati alert Thursday, November 4 on franceinfo on this new financial bubble, fueled in particular by central banks, which continue to inject liquidity into the markets to support the recovery of the global economy.

“What is dangerous today is that it is not healthy. It goes too far compared to the economic reality” and it could “create financial crashes”, warns the economist. The markets are according to him “shot”, and central banks “are afraid to take off the morphine infusion”. This affects inflation and ultimately weighs on growth.

franceinfo: Should we rejoice when the CAC 40 reaches such heights?

Marc Touati: Yes, because that means that the top 40 French companies are doing better. But there is a pitfall, bad news. This outbreak is fueled by a financial bubble, linked to the fact that central banks inject liquidity every day into the markets, in particular the European Central Bank. During the health crisis, we could understand that. There was a recession, and the machine had to be restarted. The problem is that now, we are afraid to remove the infusion, we continue to inject this liquidity.

“This” free “money [prêté à taux d’intérêt très bas voire nul], I call it opium. The markets are a bit rushed. “ Marc Touati, economist to franceinfo

And so, we break records. This benefits many French people, who have saved on the stock market. Someone who bought CAC 40 shares in March 2020 saw those shares increase by 86%! There is now a backlash, we are going to have a decline in the next few months, I think in 2022, and therefore those who have invested in the stock market will see a small drop in their shares, but it does not matter. In the long term, it will go up. What is important is to reconnect stock market and financial reality with the real economy.

When central banks stop supporting the markets, what will happen?





On Wednesday in the United States, the Federal Reserve declared that it would gradually limit this injection of liquidity from November, and until mid-2022. The problem is that the European Central Bank is continuing for now. And the danger is that this printing press has also generated an increase in prices. Inflation is important, and that is dangerous. If inflation is high, that means that tomorrow, growth will slow down. And if growth slows, the stock markets will anticipate it and go down slightly. Don’t panic, but the problem is that the longer it takes for the bubble to deflate, the more painful it will be. It’s not good for businesses, for savers.

So what can you do to avoid a crash?

It has to stop. Take all that morphine out. Because it calms the pain, but it does not cure the patient. The disease is still there, we always have risks everywhere. I think that in 2022 we will find stock markets that are a little less healthy, but better connected to economic reality. And then, afterwards, it will restart on a healthier basis. What is dangerous today is that it is not healthy. It goes too far compared to economic reality, and it is dangerous because it can indeed create crashes.

“All this printing press, these expenses, the danger is that you have to pay them. And so in a few months, we will start to increase taxes everywhere, which will obviously stop growth.” Marc Touati to franceinfo

One of the ways to do this is to develop new technologies in energy, in the food industry. Generate healthier, cleaner growth.