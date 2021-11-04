It Takes Two offered in Xbox Game Pass: find our walkthrough and tips

Released at the beginning of the year, It Takes Two is a big crush on many duos of players, whether they have played as a couple, with friends and on the same sofa or online. It is now joining Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles, and we invite you to find our guides to the Hazelight event title for the occasion.

It Takes Two has met with deserved success since its release on March 26, 2021, recently surpassing the 3 million sales mark. The 100% cooperative title from studio Hazelight has captured the hearts of many players throughout the year, and may well continue to seduce new duos this November on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as it comes from join the Game Pass catalog on these platforms! On this occasion, we invite you to rediscover our guides, tips and tricks of the game published by Electronic Arts in our It Takes Two walkthrough.

Our tips and advice to enjoy It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a fully cooperative experience that you can share locally or online. In order to discover (and live) the adventure proposed by Hazelight in an optimal way, better to know what to expect beforehand, that’s why we have written a guide to fully enjoy It Takes Two (spoiler-free) in the best conditions!





It Takes Two mini-game guide

In It Takes Two, you will be required to unlock many mini-games, necessary if you want to complete the title of Hazelight to 100%, and above all, essential to make the experience offered by the game even more fun! This will suddenly go from a cooperative status to a more competitive dimension. We have grouped below All It Takes Two mini-games and how to unlock them and a short description showing you their ins and outs.

It Takes Two: all our guides and tips