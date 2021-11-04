“It was not filmed …”: The truth about the elimination of Teheiura and Christelle from Koh-Lanta!

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, TF1 broadcast a new episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Between the elimination of Coumba and his “executioner“Clémence from the island of the banished, Claude’s stroke of blood on Sam in the open sea, the training of pairs and then the departure of Christelle and Teheiura to the council of the reunified white tribe, the evening was explosive! episode, there is still a vagueness around the elimination of the duo … In interview for TV Mag, Christelle explains.

They must have been four to vote against Alix. Only Sam and Teheiura kept their word. Christelle voted against Phil, Jade against Laurent … “It wouldn’t have changed anything if I had voted against Alix, I would have gone out anyway. Corn I voted against Phil because Claude told me he would do the same, confides the adventurer. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to brief Teheiura to do the same. Theoretically, we are not allowed to speak to each other just before a council … I understood too late what was going to happen.“





And to continue: “What we do not see, because it was not filmedis that at the last moment, Jade came to me to ask me to vote against Phil to protect it. We had planned to support each other until the end but, without my knowing it, she changed her alliance at that time to get closer to Laurent and Phil. As the latter was in tandem with Alix, she decided to protect him by not voting against Alix.“

A turnaround for Jade who finally voted against Laurent. “She knew he wasn’t in danger and she did a blank vote of sorts, regrets Christelle. I served as a pretext to get Teheiura out. I had a great feeling of injustice and I was very angry with Jade for betraying me. This is why I choose to give my black vote to Claude rather than to her.“But today, everything is back to normal between the two sportswomen.”Since then, I explained myself with her, we spoke with an open heart and there is no more bitterness, we adore each other“, says Christelle. The same cannot be said of Coumba and Clémence, always cold since the end of filming …