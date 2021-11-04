Italy: parked for 47 years in the same place, this car is becoming a real tourist attraction!

The car of an Italian retiree has become a real local tourist attraction in the town of Conegliano in northern Italy. It has been parked in the same place for 47 years!

Paris has its Eiffel Tower, Conegliano to his Lancia Fulvia from 1970. The local tourist attraction of this small village north of Italy has gone viral in recent days. As reported by the Italian daily Il Gazzettino, the car has been in turmoil since October 20, the reason? It had to be moved due to construction.

Parked at the same location since 1974, the car of Angelo Fregolent, a former trader now aged 94, has not moved a hair for almost 47 years. It even has its address on Google Maps.





Located in Zamboni Street, right in front of the newsstand that Angelo ran with his wife, it has become a real tourist attraction in the town. Angelo Fregolent has never found it useful to move his Lancia after retirement. It has since slowly deteriorated to the regret of its owner, unable to restore it.

Displaced because of construction

But half a century later, history changes and this village “monument” had to be moved due to road works. According to the town hall there is not enough space in the street to park vehicles. A bolt from the blue for the village trying to find a lasting solution.

For his part, Angelo is not against moving his car on condition that it is not treated “like a wreck” because “He loves this car as if it were a second wife” ironically his wife.

Local entrepreneurs will take advantage of this spotlight on the village to give a second life to the Lancia d’Angelo by restoring it. It could end up in a place close to its place of origin or in a specific school in the Italian daily. The retiree says in any case “happy” to see his Lancia “restored as it deserves”.