    it’s not just you, the network is disrupted

    Technology


    A new blackout affects Instagram and Messenger, two platforms owned by Meta (Facebook). These services had already experienced a big incident last month.

    Instagram, Messenger and Facebook outage: it's not just you, the network is disrupted

    8:52 pm update:

    The failure is spreading on the network, it particularly affects Messenger and Instagram. Facebook teams have communicated on this subject, they are currently working on the restoration of services.

    No, your wifi isn’t out. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #messengerdown

    – Messenger (@messenger) November 3, 2021

    Original article from 8 p.m .:

    Another Instagram and Messenger failure! Social networks owned by Facebook – sorry, we must say Meta – are subject to further disruption. Many users report problems on DownDetector, a platform dedicated to this kind of problem.

    Below, we can see the surge in reports regarding Instagram.

    Instagram failure

    November Instagram blackout // Source: DownDetector

    And below, the same phenomenon for Messenger. We have also observed that it was impossible to send a message on Messenger at the time of this writing.


    Messenger failure

    November Messenger outage // Source: DownDetector

    The same goes on Twitter where the famous hashtag #instagramdown is again in the social network trends at the blue bird.

    For some, Instagram and Messenger are simply slower to load the news feed or messages, for others, the apps are downright down.

    Again the blow of the breakdown

    This is the second major outage for these social networks in a short time. As a reminder, a major incident had already hit Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Facebook last month.

    Note all the same that the incident this time seems less critical.

    Instagram breakdown: next time you won't have to go to twitter to figure it out

    Instagram is preparing to launch a new feature offering more transparency in the event of a breakdown as well as a notification when the social network is reactivated.
