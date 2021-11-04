it’s not just you, the network is disrupted

A new blackout affects Instagram and Messenger, two platforms owned by Meta (Facebook). These services had already experienced a big incident last month.

8:52 pm update:

The failure is spreading on the network, it particularly affects Messenger and Instagram. Facebook teams have communicated on this subject, they are currently working on the restoration of services.

No, your wifi isn’t out. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #messengerdown – Messenger (@messenger) November 3, 2021

Original article from 8 p.m .:

Another Instagram and Messenger failure! Social networks owned by Facebook – sorry, we must say Meta – are subject to further disruption. Many users report problems on DownDetector, a platform dedicated to this kind of problem.

Below, we can see the surge in reports regarding Instagram.

And below, the same phenomenon for Messenger. We have also observed that it was impossible to send a message on Messenger at the time of this writing.





The same goes on Twitter where the famous hashtag #instagramdown is again in the social network trends at the blue bird.

For some, Instagram and Messenger are simply slower to load the news feed or messages, for others, the apps are downright down.

Again the blow of the breakdown

This is the second major outage for these social networks in a short time. As a reminder, a major incident had already hit Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Facebook last month.

Note all the same that the incident this time seems less critical.