Jalibert, Ntamack, Villière, Alldritt … Fabien Galthié explains his choices before France-Argentina

“You have made several strong choices in the composition of your team, such as the evictions of Dulin and Le Roux or the fact that Alldritt starts on the bench. Why ?

Yes, there are some changes. But if we take the different match sheets, there are always some. A team, it moves. There is still a form of consistency in the composition of our team. For Greg Alldritt, for example, he’s on the scoresheet. He will have a very important role. He counts, he is one of the vice-captains. Jelonch (who will be number 8 in his place) had an amazing tour of Australia, he performs. In the third row, Woki has a more aerial profile. He also gave a lot for the team in Australia. Finally, Cros was left with an injury a year ago. He came back very strong.