Jalibert, Ntamack, Villière, Alldritt … Fabien Galthié explains his choices before France-Argentina

“You have made several strong choices in the composition of your team, such as the evictions of Dulin and Le Roux or the fact that Alldritt starts on the bench. Why ?
Yes, there are some changes. But if we take the different match sheets, there are always some. A team, it moves. There is still a form of consistency in the composition of our team. For Greg Alldritt, for example, he’s on the scoresheet. He will have a very important role. He counts, he is one of the vice-captains. Jelonch (who will be number 8 in his place) had an amazing tour of Australia, he performs. In the third row, Woki has a more aerial profile. He also gave a lot for the team in Australia. Finally, Cros was left with an injury a year ago. He came back very strong.
If we mention Jaminet at the back, he jumped at the chance when he had his chance in Australia. He is very competitive and brings his talent. Dulin is part of the group, we call it emulation. As for Flament compared to Le Roux: he entered the locker room through his performances, imposes his talent on training, on a daily basis. Le Roux is part of the group. He brings in his profile. He is always competitive. It encourages emulation.
Haouas and Villière are starting when they only joined the group on Sunday and have not played in recent weeks. What prompted you to start them?
Haouas played for a club since the start of the season before being retired. He followed a treatment protocol. The data shared by Montpellier helped us. As soon as he trained on Monday, we saw that he was ready. It’s the same for Villière. He was ready. We select the players if they are at 100%. It’s the case.
“We try to have a plan, but we also train to modify our team to try to foresee everything”
Is the composition of your bench specific to the management of the end of matches?
We try to have a plan, but as you have seen in training, we are also training to modify our team to try to foresee everything. We have different options. We can mount Woki in the second row, Macalou covers the third row and winger position, which allows us to have a bench in 6-2 (6 forwards and 2 backs). In the center, we can slide Penaud and Jalibert can slide at the back. On the bench, we have players who have an impact like Taofifenua, Bamba, Gros, Danty who gave a lot in Australia. And of course Alldritt, we’re waiting for him. We try to build a team of “finishers” and “starters” who are complementary.