Jean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape of minors: his daughter and the mothers of the victims are allegedly involved

Singer Jean-Luc Lahaye is suspected of assaulting two teenage girls. He was arrested on Wednesday 3 November. His daughter is taken into custody and the mothers of the two victims are also implicated.

Jean-Luc Lahaye is accused of rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15 years old. He has been in custody since Wednesday morning. The Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons is in charge of the investigation.

Two victims of 16 and 17 years old

The 68-year-old singer is suspected of the rape of two young women aged 16 and 17 between 2013 and 2015 in Paris and in the Sarthe. According to BFM-TV, the two victims had filed a complaint before retracting. These two teenage girls relaunched the lawsuits earlier this year. One of the complainants is said to be one of the victims to whom Jean-Luc Lahaye had asked to “indulge in sexual games by webcam”, report our colleagues. For these facts, the singer was sentenced to one year in prison suspended in 2015.





Four people implicated

According to the prosecution, cited by The world, his daughter was also placed in police custody for “witness tampering and complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old”. She allegedly tried to pressure the two victims not to file a complaint. In addition, the two mothers of the plaintiffs are accused of “non-denunciation of a crime and complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old”, explains a source close to the file contacted by AFP. The two women, fans of the singer would have pushed their daughters to have relations with Jean-Luc Lahaye. He is (also) accused of possessing child pornography images.

As reported by our colleagues from World, the interpreter of “Papa singer” had been fined 10,000 euros after having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2007.