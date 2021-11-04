Jean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape: sordid practices, nickname of his penis … shocking details

Wednesday 3 November 2021, The Parisian revealed that singer Jean-Luc Lahaye was targeted by two complaints for rape of minors. Which actually represents only a small part of what he is accused of. The daily returns at greater length this Thursday 4 on the case which also involves his daughter Margaux and the two mothers of the plaintiffs (then teenagers at the time of the events in 2013 and 2014).

Jean-Luc Lahaye is once again in trouble with the law. Two women, who were between 15 and 17 at the time, filed a complaint against him earlier this year. Former fans who say they are now free from the fascination they had for him and his hold. Among them, we find in particular R. the one which had then earned the singer, aged 68, to be sentenced in 2015 for corruption of a minor. If she had ever mentioned sexual assault, she had withdrawn before finally going to justice. Today, the interpreter of Singer dad is affected by the following charges: rape and sexual assault on minors over 15, corruption of minors, abuse of weakness, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography images !

A relationship started in 2013

The Parisian looks back on the long story between Jean-Luc Lahaye and R. started in 2013, at the initiative of the young woman as she admitted to the investigators, because she was a fan and then fell in love with the artist. The latter, who had explicitly asked her her age, did not want to have a history with her before finally giving in. Subsequently, the star singer of the 80s would have asked him for pictures of her naked but more … “The continuation is a long series of exchanges, webcam on, of an ever increasing crudeness. Jean-Luc Lahaye asks for photos, intimate for the young woman to caress herself and to practice penetrations with a fruit, an ear of corn, a spoon … He also promises her violent sexual acts with his penis that he describes of ‘warrior’“, relates The Parisian which evokes sordid details and the nickname given by the singer to his penis …





A story first from a distance – spotted by the security services of Facebook who will report to the authorities – which will eventually materialize in reality. And this is where Jean-Luc Lahaye, in a relationship with Paola, would then have committed the worst. “Today, R. is now talking about unwanted physical intercourse.“On the other hand, the newspaper does not provide details on the second complainant.

The mothers of the victims allegedly involved

The Parisian adds that, in this case, three women are also in the crosshairs of justice: Margaux, the singer’s daughter, placed in police custody for complicity in rape and bribery witness because suspected of having “pressured the two victims into silence and to have herself helped her father in his business of seducing young women” but also the mothers of the two complainants. Women “in awe of the singer“who would have encouraged their daughters to meet the artist and would even be presented with them on dates with Jean-Luc Lahaye. They were heard by the police for complicity in rape and failure to report a crime.

Jean-Luc Lahaye, whose custody could last until Friday before a possible indictment and a risk of pre-trial detention because of his judicial past.

He remains presumed innocent of the charges as well as the other protagonists of these cases until the final judgment of this case.