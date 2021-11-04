Jean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape: these scabrous sexual demands of the singer to one of the alleged victims

Accused of rape, Jean-Luc Lahaye was taken into police custody with his daughter Margaux for facts dating back to 2013 and 2014, while two teenage girls claim to have been abused by the singer, revealing in passing the messages he gave them. had sent.

Justice will surely not be lenient this time for Jean-Luc Lahaye. Already convicted in the past for corruption of a minor, the singer who has always joked about his taste for very young women, is currently suspected of “rape and sexual assault on minors over 15 years old” as well as “minor corruption”, for facts dating back to 2013 and 2014. Placed in police custody, the two plaintiffs, who were between 15 and 17 at the time, claim to have been abused by the artist. Among them, R., now 23 years old, who had already filed a first complaint in 2015, before withdrawing due to his “fascination for the artist”.

It was in 2013 that the young woman contacted the singer on social networks, “first a fan, then fell in love”, according to her, before exchanging many very explicit messages with him. In these, Jean-Luc Lahaye had asked the young girl to show him her breasts, to send him suggestive photos, but also, “to caress and practice penetrations with a fruit, an ear of corn, or a spoon“, report as well The Parisian. “He also promises her violent sexual acts with his penis which he describes as a ‘warrior'”, specifies the daily. A “control relationship”, established by the notoriety of the artist, which led to “physical and non-consensual intercourse” subsequently, after a meeting in August 2013.

Four people currently in custody in this case

Now major, and released according to her from the influence of the singer, R., as well as another complainant, decided to file a complaint against the artist, who was placed in police custody with her daughter Margaux. 37 years old, she is suspected of “witness tampering” and “complicity in rape”, while she allegedly put pressure on the two young girls to ensure their silence. Jean-Luc Lahaye and his daughter were even accompanied by two other women in the cell. They are none other than the mothers of the two accusers, great fans of the artist, for “non-denunciation of a crime” and “complicity in rape” after pushing the young girls to meet the singer.

