Jean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape: we know more about his custody and that of his daughter Margaux

In custody since November 3, 2021, singer Jean-Luc Lahaye will spend one more night in prison reveals this Thursday, November 4, AFP. The 68-year-old artist, targeted by a double complaint for, in particular, alleged rape of minors, risks ending up in pre-trial detention because of his judicial past. On the other hand, his daughter Margaux, also involved in the affair, was able to leave.

The custody of Jean-Luc Lahaye was extended Thursday morning, revealed the Paris prosecutor’s office to AFP. It therefore reaches 48 hours and could potentially last until Friday, to reach the maximum ceiling provided for this type of crime, namely 72 hours. The interpreter of Singer dad has been placed in police custody in the premises of the Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP). He is targeted by the following charges: rape and sexual assault on minors over 15, corruption of minors, abuse of weakness, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography images !





Jean-Luc Lahaye is the target of two complaints filed in early 2021 by two women then aged 15 and 17 at the time of the events, which occurred in 2013 and 2014. The Parisian has since unveiled sordid details on the case … At the same time, the prosecution clarified that the custody of Margaux, the singer’s daughter, heard for “subornation of witnesses and complicity in rape of minors over 15 years of age“,”was lifted on Wednesday due to her state of healthThe 37-year-old young woman suffered serious consequences following her fall in 2019 from a building in Paris.

Finally, in this case, there were also two other women placed in police custody – the mothers of the plaintiffs – suspected of not denouncing a crime and complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old. “The custody of one of them has been extended, while the second has been released without prosecution at this stage.“, we read.

He remains presumed innocent of the charges as well as the other protagonists of these cases until the final judgment of this case.