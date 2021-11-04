Jean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape: what we know

The 68-year-old singer was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He is accused of rape and sexual assault but also of bribery of minors. Here is what we know the day after this continued custody.

Serious accusations

Jean-Luc Lahaye was taken into custody by the Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons. The singer is heard after a complaint for rape, sexual assault and corruption of minors was filed against him by two young women. The events allegedly took place between 2013 and 2014, at the time the complainants were between 16 and 17 years old.

The singer would have had sexual relations with the two minors who believe to have been, at the time, under his influence. He would also have asked the teenagers, by interposed cameras, to undress and “take sexual poses”.

One complaint and one conviction in 2015

In 2015, the two young women had already filed a complaint for rape and sexual assault against the singer before retracting. He was still convicted of minor corruption that same year. The victim was already one of the two complainants at the time.

Jean-Luc Lahaye’s daughter accused of complicity

Margaux Lahaye, the daughter of Jean-Luc Lahaye, was also taken into police custody. She is accused of “witness tampering” and “complicity in rape”. She would have put pressure on the victims, so that they remain silent, which would have pushed them to retract in 2015.





The mothers of the victims fans of the singer

The two mothers of the plaintiffs are also involved in this case. Fans of the singer, they would have put pressure on their daughters to agree to have sex with Jean-Luc Lahaye. They would also have accompanied them during the meetings. They are placed in police custody for “complicity in rape” and “not denouncing a crime”.

Possible possession of child pornography images

According to a source close to the case, Jean-Luc Layahe would also be suspected of possessing child pornography images. For this charge alone, he risks up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.