Jean-Luc Lahaye suspected of rape of minors, his prolonged custody

The singer is suspected of having had sex with two teenage girls then aged 16 and 17, in 2013 and 2014

The custody of singer Jean-Luc Lahaye, suspected in particular of rape and sexual assault on minors over 15 years old, was extended Thursday morning, confirmed the Paris prosecutor’s office.

He is also suspected of corruption of minors and possession of a child pornography image, had been arrested Wednesday morning, then placed in police custody.

By internet and interposed cameras

The interpreter of “Papa singer”, aged 68, is suspected of having had sex with two teenagers then aged 16 and 17, in 2013 and 2014, revealed Le Parisien, confirmed by a source close to the case.

The mothers of the two victims, would have encouraged them to have relations with the singer and who would then have asked them to conceal the facts.

He would have also “asked them, by internet and interposed cameras, to undress and take sexual poses”. The custody of the singer’s daughter, heard for “witness tampering and complicity in rape of a minor over 15 years”, “was lifted (Wednesday) because of his state of health”.





Two women were also arrested, suspected of “failure to denounce a crime and complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old”. According to the source close to the file, these are the mothers of the two victims, who would have encouraged them to have relations with the singer and who would then have asked them to keep the facts silent.

The Paris prosecutor’s office had opened a preliminary investigation in early 2021, after a new complaint from the two young girls. They had previously filed a complaint against the singer, but then retracted.

Already sentenced in 2007 and 2015

Among the two complainants, indicates the newspaper, appears the teenager, then aged 14, to whom Jean-Luc Lahaye had asked a few years ago to indulge in sex games by webcam. He was sentenced for these facts to a one-year suspended prison sentence on May 18, 2015 for bribery of a minor. Jean-Luc Lahaye was also sentenced in 2007 to a fine of 10,000 euros for sexual relations with a 15-year-old minor.