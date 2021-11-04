Jean-Luc Reichmann (Les 12 coups de midi) is shot in the middle of the street, return to this very poignant video in the Navarro series

Jean-Luc Reichmann, the star of TF1

The leading channel in Europe knows that it can count on the aura of Jean-Luc Reichmann to attract viewers. They are more than 4 million every day to follow The 12 blows of noon, the televised game that he hosts since June 28, 2010. Over a decade of success. Indeed, the game is the one that achieves the best audience share at noon since between 35 and 45% of the public is present on TF1.

Before that, Jean-Luc Reichmann was already at the top since he hosted Attention à la marche, another game that had been a great success for years, before seeing its audiences drop due to strong competition (Everyone wants to take his place, presented by Nagui). By mutual agreement with the channel, Jean-Luc Reichmann decided to stop the show and replace it with the 12 strokes of noon. Great good took him as the audiences are still incredible today.

However, and although his career as an animator is a real success, we cannot summarize Jean-Luc Reichmann in this simple role. Indeed, the one who grew up near Toulouse has more than one string to his bow. You may not know him, but he has lent his voice to several video games. Football fans can hear the host in All Star Soccer, FIFA 98: Road to the World Cup, World Cup 98, FIFA 99, FIFA 2000 and UEFA Euro 2000. But it is above all comedy that fascinates Jean-Luc Reichmann.

First steps as an actor in the 1990s

If he became known to the general public at the end of the 1980s by being a radio host for NRJ Toulouse then RFM (in 1989), the face of Jean-Luc Reichmann was not unknown at the time of the amateurs of French series. We find him in 1991 in an episode of the Navarro series, after years of voiceover (for TF1 trailers, for the Tribunal series…).





Nostalgic, Jean-Luc Reichmann shared an excerpt from his appearance on Instagram, a social network on which he is very active. Filled with irony, he warns his subscribers with humor: ” Attention shocking images »He indicates, before specifying that it is about a scene where the actor Roger Hanin (Antoine Navarro, therefore) shot him. In episode 10 of season 3, Jean-Luc Reichmann indeed plays a role of villain. Believing himself to be smarter than Inspector Navarro, he ends up taking two bullets, while he thought he had the upper hand over his opponents.

Fans of Jean-Luc Reichmann enjoyed discovering or rediscovering this scene. And his physical appearance has caused a lot of talk. Much more than his talents as an actor.

Is Jean-Luc Reichmann like a good wine?

Indeed, many are the comments concerning the physical evolution of the facilitator. ” It’s crazy how more beautiful men are as they get older! Great injustice. You are like good wine Jean-Luc »Writes in particular a fan of the actor. It is true that Jean-Luc Reichmann has changed a lot, although it is easily recognized. And according to his fans, this change is saving. Many gently mock her improbable haircut, while those who remember the scene very well indicate that all of it does not make them look younger.

They can console themselves by watching Jean-Luc Reichmann in his current roles. He is notably the star of the Léo Mattéï series, Brigade des Mineurs. The series has very good audiences. At most, it gathered 6.34 million viewers (season 1). This proves that Jean-Luc Reichmann attracts crowds and that he is a real safe bet for the leading channel in Europe, which has every interest in keeping it as long as possible. Before his dreams of cinema take over? Jean-Luc has shot in two films, and it is quite possible that he wants to add a few lines to his CV.



