Jean Pierson, father of the A380 and former boss of Airbus, is dead

A few days after Claude Terrazzoni, another great Airbus executive, Jean Pierson died at the age of 80. Retired in Nice for many years, he had piloted Airbus from 1985 to 1998, transforming Boeing’s challenger into a soon-to-be world leader.

He was the Airbus take-off man. Jean Pierson, former boss of the European aircraft manufacturer died Tuesday, November 3 at the age of 80 but the information was only known this Thursday. Appointed managing director of what was at the time only the GIE * Airbus, Jean Pierson put all his ardor and his strength of conviction into the Airbus adventure. The aircraft manufacturer was just a little Thumb next to its rival Boeing, the A320 had not yet made its first flight and had everything to prove. Jean Pierson was the right man, where needed. He sold Airbus around the world, negotiating the most contracts himself, especially with American companies.





“The bear of the Pyrenees”

Born in Bizerte, Tunisia in 1940, passed through the military school of La Flèche, he graduated from SupAero as a graduate engineer in 1963, the year he joined Sud Aviation to head the production of Concorde. In 1976, he became director of the Toulouse Aerospace plant, then director of the Aircraft division in 1983 until he took charge of the GIE, which then brought together Germans, British and Spaniards. He will remain at the head of Airbus for thirteen years until 1998 and will have initiated the A380 superjumbo. He also had the flair to recruit the best salesman of planes in the world, the American John Leahy.

Nicknamed “the bear of the Pyrenees” by his teams because of his rough character, Jean Pierson, was used to rants. He had pushed some in 2006 in La Dépêche du Midi while the A380 suffered considerable industrial delays. He looked severely at the direction that Airbus had taken in the 2000s: “It seems to me that we have gradually moved from our basic profession to that of communication and finance …”. A phrase that has not lost its flavor in 2021.

* GIE: Economic interest group