João Cancelo’s masterclass

If Phil Foden posed all smiles with the man of the match trophy awarded by UEFA this Wednesday evening after Manchester City’s victory against FC Bruges (4-1, 4th day of the Champions League), it is is another player who caught the eye of the English press. This player is João Cancelo. the Guardian, the Times, the Daily Mail or the Telegraph give it the best rating, between 7.5 and 8/10.





There is something. The Portuguese side, installed on the left Wednesday night, has indeed distilled three assists against the champions of Belgium: one for Phil Foden, one for Riyad Mahrez and one for Gabriel Jesus. An XXL performance more seen in C1 since October 2019 with the Parisian Angel Di Maria, against Bruges already (5-0). Pep Guardiola obviously praised him.

Guardiola under the spell

“He’s been playing amazingly well since the start of the season. He plays in a special position and has a special ability to do things well ”, released the manager of the Citizens at a press conference about his Lusitanian international (30 caps, 5 goals), also author of 2 goals this season in the Champions’ League and 1 offering in the Premier League.

Holder at all Skyblues meetings in PL and LdC, the former resident of Benfica stands out as one of the strongmen of the Catalan organization. What to spice up the Manchester derby to come this weekend, with the long-awaited Portuguese duel against a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, also in great shape in recent weeks. It promises !