Jürgen Klopp explains the premature exit of Sadio Mané

After winning 2-3 in the first leg, Liverpool once again defeated Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday night. The Reds won 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané in the first half. They were still well helped by the red card awarded to Felipe in the 36th minute of play. A somewhat harsh decision, which forced Jürgen Klopp to leave his Senegalese international at half-time. Indeed, Mané had received a yellow card for a collision with Correa. For fear that he would be excluded in his turn, his trainer therefore preferred to take him out at the break.





In any case, this is what he explained at the end of the meeting: ” I think everyone in the stadium expected it. I thought it was the right thing to do and hated it more than you can imagine “, did he declare. ” I hated him more than you can imagine because Sadio played an amazing game, but then what’s the decision? I wasn’t worried that Sadio couldn’t handle his emotions, he was calm (…) We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equalize the number of players again. I didn’t like it but it was the right thing to do. “