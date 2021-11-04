Just before merging, Veolia and Suez show their good health

A few months before their merger, Veolia and Suez are doing well. The two French leaders in water and waste, who are due to finalize their merger in early 2022, almost simultaneously published positive third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, demonstrating their resilience in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, and supposed reassure about the future of the two entities resulting from the transaction.

Veolia, which at the end of August 2020 announced its desire to buy back its rival, and which finally obtained the agreement in April 2021 after several months of media and legal war, is delighted with record results, which allow it to confirm its annual forecasts recorded in July.

“The performances achieved over the first nine months of 2021 are not only much better than those of 2020, which had been penalized by the health crisis for two quarters, but also much better than in 2019, the previous record year for the group “, underlined Antoine Frérot in a press release.

A “particularly good commercial dynamic”

At constant exchange rates, nine-month sales of 20.357 billion euros were up 9.4% compared to last year, and 4.7% compared to the same period just before Covid. The net profit, of 667 million euros, was multiplied by five compared to 2020, and increased by 44% compared to 2019.

A “particularly good commercial momentum thanks to promising markets and offers which always integrate more added value” explains in large part these performances, underlines Antoine Frérot, by insisting particularly on the “rare skills” of Veolia in one of its priorities, hazardous waste. “The maintenance of strict discipline in cost savings “ also played, he adds, recalling that 299 million euros of these savings have already been made, ahead of the annual target of 350 million.



Veolia therefore expects 2021 to have higher revenues than in 2019 (27 billion euros), and a gross operating surplus of more than 4.1 billion euros, an increase of more than 12% per year. compared to last year.

“The correctness of the strategic choices”

As for Suez, according to the group’s latest results in its current form, revenue growth at constant scope and exchange rates over the first nine months of 2021 was 9.8% compared to 2020, and 6 , 3% compared to 2019. Over the same period, operating profit reached 1.253 billion euros: in organic terms, double that in 2020 and 26% more than in 2019.

“(…) these results testify to the correctness of our strategic choices”, commented the managing director Bertrand Camus, who will leave the group at the time of the merger with Veolia, quoted by AFP.

As for Veolia, “a strong commercial dynamic” is at the origin of these results, according to the CFO of Suez, Julian Waldron, who mentions “a positive contribution from all activities”. The recycling and recovery of waste benefit in particular “robust volume and price dynamics”, while the water is just showing a “good resilience”.

Suez has therefore also raised its annual objectives. He now hopes to confirm the return to organic growth after the health crisis, with sales exceeding 16 billion euros. It also expects an operating profit of over 1.5 billion euros for 2021, therefore located in “the top half of the fork” that it had set so far, between 1.4 and 1.6 billion euros.

European Commission authorization expected in December

In this context, the preparation of the merger, which will give rise to an enlarged Veolia and a Suez reduced by 40%, is continuing as planned, insist the two groups.

Veolia is approaching “the takeover of Suez in an ideal position”, emphasizes Antoine Frérot.

After having succeeded in early October with a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros intended to finance part of the acquisition of Suez, Veolia claims to have transmitted the October 22 a formal notification to the European Commission, which must rule on the merger’s compliance with competition rules. She should give her opinion, crucial, before Christmas, predicts the group.





The effective sale at the end of January

Veolia, which in October 2020 bought 29.9% of the capital of Suez from Engie, then hopes to close a public tender offer without conditions precedent of the remaining 70.1% at the beginning of January at the latest. The actual disposal of the assets will however probably wait until the end of January, so that the two new entities can thus have clear monthly accounts, explained Antoine Frérot at a press conference. By this date, the integration of Suez employees who will move to Veolia will also be finalized, he promises.

Veolia’s turnover will then exceed 37 billion euros, and its employees will rise from 180,000 to 230,000. Suez, then held by a consortium made up of the French Meridiam and American funds GIP alongside the Caisse des Dépôts / CNP Assurances, will however have some 7 billion euros in turnover and 40,000 employees, less than half that today. It will keep its French activities, but only a small international dimension centered on water, and will exit the Stock Exchange.

An ongoing criminal investigation

Veolia says it is convinced that this schedule will not be hampered by a final obstacle set up by the Suez unions, opposed to the merger: the opening on June 18 by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), at their request, of an investigation. preliminary for “influence peddling”. In a complaint filed on April 22, the majority of the Suez group’s intersyndicale indeed submitted to the PNF its suspicions concerning the existence of an illegal agreement that facilitated the merger. The unions point the finger at the CEO of Veolia, as well as the secretary general of the Élysée Alexis Kohler, the chairman of the board of directors of Engie Jean-Pierre Clamadieu and the CEO of the Meridiam fund Thierry Déau.

The Union Syndicale Suez demands “the immediate suspension of repurchase operations, pending the conclusions of the investigation “ entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses (OCLCIFF), which in its view “fully validates (…) the seriousness of the reproaches made to this operation”.