justice is auctioning 300 seized or confiscated objects

The 310 lots to be auctioned come from confiscations linked to money laundering or drug trafficking

The Keeper of the Seals, Eric Dupond-Moretti, presented this Thursday more than 300 lots of valuables seized or confiscated by justice, auctioned on Friday, from diamonds to luxury cars. Climbing for a moment in a confiscated Lamborghini, parked in front of Bercy, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, for his part, launched to the press: “If someone has 150,000 euros, that’s the starting price, but I ‘hope it will earn us more’.

Luxury cars, prestigious wines, master watchmakers’ watches … The 310 lots of objects seized or confiscated in the context of criminal proceedings will be auctioned on Friday in Bercy on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Management Agency and recovery of seized and confiscated assets (Agrasc) placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. During a press conference at the Ministry of the Economy, Éric Dupond-Moretti hoped that “the confiscation” of property would be extended and not be limited to “the fight against economic and financial crime or organized crime” .

“We are going to hit criminals with the wallet”

“This patrimonial sanction […] must also become an instrument in the fight against everyday delinquency in order to ensure that crime no longer pays, that crime no longer pays. In other words, we are going to hit criminals with the wallet, ”insisted Éric Dupond-Moretti.

The 310 lots intended to be auctioned off are notably the result of confiscations linked to money laundering or drug trafficking, according to the National Directorate of State Interventions (DNID), co-organizer of the sale.





“It’s a virtuous circle,” commented the Minister of Justice in front of a diamond displayed in a display, the proceeds of which will partly compensate a victim.

From 30 to 150,000 euros

The sum raised by the sale of these goods, put at a price of 30 euros (a bicycle) to 150,000 (the Lamborghini), will be paid “to the state budget or to aid funds, for example for the fight against drug addiction or the fight against pimping, ”explained Agrasc director general Nicolas Bessone. According to him, 6,000 people have already registered for the sale.

Eric Dupond-Moretti also hailed a “paradigm shift” with the signing of a decree entering into force Thursday and “which will allow Agrasc to redistribute property (confiscated real estate) to public utility associations (such as ) charitable associations. Agrasc has sold seized and confiscated goods worth 1.5 billion euros since its creation in 2011.

In March 2021, it opened branches in Marseille and Lyon, which have since contributed 28 million euros to the general state budget. “In view of these results”, it will have two new branches next spring in Lille and Renne, announced the Minister of Justice.