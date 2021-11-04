Kanté expected in Deschamps’ list, not Giroud

The list of Didier Deschamps, the last of the year for the France team, unveiled this Thursday, should not contain any major surprises.

Didier Deschamps will announce this Thursday the last list of the year 2021, for the two remaining matches counting for a qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Blues need three points to get their ticket definitively. A victory against Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Pac des Princes, and the trip to Helsinki will be a walk in the park.

Affected with ischios with Manchester, Raphaël Varane will miss this last meeting of the France team. In his absence, no upheaval to be expected in defense. Didier Deschamps should count on Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, Sevillian Jules Koundé, Lucas Hernandez, and Presnel Kimpembe, despite his current difficulties, being the other options in central defense. The coach could also recall Kurt Zouma or Clément Lenglet who has just regained a starting place in Barcelona.





The name of Giroud mentioned by the staff in meeting

In midfield, the good news is the return of Kanté. Because for the rest, nothing should move, with Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouameni. Jordan Veretout could pay the cost of the return of the Chelsea midfielder, just like Mattéo Guendouzi who could pay the costs of Corentin Tolisso’s return to competition. League Cup and Europa League with West Ham, could have an advantage over young Leeds prospect Ilan Meslier.

In attack, no revolution either, even if the name of Olivier Giroud was mentioned during the staff meeting on Wednesday. The return of the center-forward from AC Milan is not expected, however. If there is any surprise, why not it could benefit the former Parisian Christopher Nkunku. On the other hand, Anthony Martial, injured in October with the Blues, did not resume. Kingsley Coman is applying for a place in the 23 after returning to competition with Bayern.